LONDON, March 14 Chelsea fought back from
first-leg defeat to overcome Napoli in extra-time and Real
Madrid met much less resistance against CSKA Moscow as the
lineup for the Champions League quarter-finals was completed on
Wednesday.
Branislav Ivanovic's strike on 105 minutes gave Chelsea a
5-4 aggregate success following a 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge in
the last-16 second leg, meaning they will be England's only
representatives in the last eiggt.
Headers from Didier Drogba and John Terry had put Chelsea
in front and on course to progress before Gokhan Inler's superb
strike on 55 minutes regained the initiative for the Italians.
A Frank Lampard penalty 15 minutes from time sent the
thrilling game into extra-time before defender Ivanovic stole
the headlines with a thumping effort.
Real's 4-1 home win over CSKA earned a 5-2 aggregate victory
and kept coach Jose Mourinho on course to become the only
manager to win the trophy with three clubs.
Gonzalo Higuain poked home Kaka's pass on 26 minutes and
Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half strike slipped through the
fingers of goalkeeper Sergei Chepchugov before Karim Benzema and
Ronaldo netted either side of Zoran Tosic for the Russians.
"I know if we get them in the quarters, semi-finals or
final, they will be a great opponent," Mourinho told Sky Sports
about the prospect of facing former side Chelsea.
The pair join holders Barcelona, seven-times winners AC
Milan, Bayern Munich, Olympique Marseille, Benfica and novices
APOEL Nicosia in the last eight with the open draw - meaning any
team can meet any other - being made on Friday.
The two-legged quarter-finals take place on March 27/28 and
April 3/4.
(Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)