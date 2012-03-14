LONDON, March 14 Chelsea fought back from first-leg defeat to overcome Napoli in extra-time and Real Madrid met much less resistance against CSKA Moscow as the lineup for the Champions League quarter-finals was completed on Wednesday.

Branislav Ivanovic's strike on 105 minutes gave Chelsea a 5-4 aggregate success following a 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge in the last-16 second leg, meaning they will be England's only representatives in the last eiggt.

Headers from Didier Drogba and John Terry had put Chelsea in front and on course to progress before Gokhan Inler's superb strike on 55 minutes regained the initiative for the Italians.

A Frank Lampard penalty 15 minutes from time sent the thrilling game into extra-time before defender Ivanovic stole the headlines with a thumping effort.

Real's 4-1 home win over CSKA earned a 5-2 aggregate victory and kept coach Jose Mourinho on course to become the only manager to win the trophy with three clubs.

Gonzalo Higuain poked home Kaka's pass on 26 minutes and Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half strike slipped through the fingers of goalkeeper Sergei Chepchugov before Karim Benzema and Ronaldo netted either side of Zoran Tosic for the Russians.

"I know if we get them in the quarters, semi-finals or final, they will be a great opponent," Mourinho told Sky Sports about the prospect of facing former side Chelsea.

The pair join holders Barcelona, seven-times winners AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Olympique Marseille, Benfica and novices APOEL Nicosia in the last eight with the open draw - meaning any team can meet any other - being made on Friday.

The two-legged quarter-finals take place on March 27/28 and April 3/4. (Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)