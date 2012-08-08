BERNE Aug 8 Swiss champions FC Basel,
conquerors of Manchester United last season, survived a
last-ditch penalty miss to scrape into the Champions League
playoffs on Wednesday while AEL Limassol stunned Partizan
Belgrade.
Basel managed a 1-1 draw at home to Molde, qualifying 2-1 on
aggregate, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Norwegian champions
missed a penalty in the second minute of stoppage time which
would have sent them through
Magne Hoseth's effort was saved by Yann Sommer in the third
qualifying round, second leg tie. Earlier, Jo Inge Berget had
given Molde a first-half lead against nervy Basel who levelled
through David Degen with 15 minutes left.
AEL Limassol's attempt to emulate fellow Cypriots APOEL
Nicosia, who last year made the quarter-finals, continued as a
1-0 win at Partizan Belgrade gave them a 2-0 aggregate victory.
Dosa Junior scored the winner for Limassol's cosmopolitan
lineup, which included players from Angola, Portugal, Brazil,
France, Argentina, Ivory Coast and one from Cyprus itself.
Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt got two late goals and
ex-Lille forward Moussa Sow scored in added time as Fenerbahce
won 4-1 at Romania's Vaslui to progress 5-2 on aggregate.
Caner Erkin opened the scoring for Fenerbahce and Marius
Nikulae replied for Vaslui in a clash between two non-champion
teams.
Second half goals by Joe Ledley and Giorgos Samaras gave
Scottish champions Celtic, the 1967 winners, a 2-0 victory at
HJK Helsinki for a 4-1 aggregate success despite Victor Wanyama
being sent off for a second bookable offence after the break.
Christian Bolanos and Cesar Santin scored in the last 15
minutes to give FC Copenhagen a 3-2 win at 1978 runners-up
Bruges which took them through and Thomas Sorum's hat-trick gave
Helsingborg a 3-1 win over Poland's Slask Wroclaw.
The Swedish champions qualified 6-1 on aggregate.
Luxemburg champions F91 Dudelange's dream run ended with a
1-0 defeat at home to Maribor. Dudelange, beaten 5-1 on
aggregate, had knocked out Salzburg in the previous round.
(Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)