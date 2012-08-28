BERNE Aug 28 Malaga reached the Champions League group stage for the first time after drawing 0-0 at Panathinaikos in the second leg of their playoff tie on Tuesday.

The Spanish side, facing uncertainty behind the scenes amid speculation that their Qatari owner is looking to sell up, won 2-0 on aggregate to ensure a place in Thursday's draw in Monaco.

They were joined by BATE Borisov, Dinamo Zagreb and Anderlecht.

The Belgian champions scored twice in the last 10 minutes to beat AEL Limassol 2-0 for a 3-2 aggregate win while a 1-1 draw at Hapoel Kiryat Shmona was enough for BATE and Zagreb beat Maribor 1-0 away.

Udinese's match against Braga was 1-1 at 90 minutes and went to extra time.