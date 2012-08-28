* Udinese fail again after Braga win on penalties
BERNE, Aug 28 Udinese missed out on the
Champions League for the second season running on Tuesday,
losing on penalties to Braga in the playoffs after an comical
shootout miss to leave Italy with only two clubs in Europe's top
competition.
Brazilian substitute Maicosuel tried to emulate Andrea
Pirlo's effort for Italy against England at Euro 2012 by
nonchalantly chipping the ball into the middle of the goal but
mis-hit his shot and allowed Braga's goalkeeper Beto to save.
Spain's Malaga, facing uncertainty behind the scenes amid
speculation that their Qatari owner is looking to sell up,
overcame their internal worries to reach the group stage for the
first time after drawing 0-0 at Panathinaikos.
Anderlecht qualified for the first time since 2006/07 with a
2-0 win over AEL Limassol, denying the Cypriot champions a
chance to emulate APOEL Nicosia who reached the quarter-finals
last time.
The Belgians were joined in the group stage and Thursday's
draw in Monaco by BATE Borisov of Belarus and Croatia's Dinamo
Zagreb, who both qualified for the second year running.
Portuguese side Braga's collection of Brazilian journeymen
won 5-4 on penalties against shattered Udinese after the two
sides drew 1-1 for a 2-2 aggregate draw.
Udinese also paid the price for selling three of their top
players from the previous season, goalkeeper Samir Handanovic
going to Inter Milan while Mauricio Isla and Kwadwo Asamoah
joined Juventus.
Beaten by Arsenal at the same stage last season, Udinese
made a jittery start against opponents wearing the same colour
strip as the English side but went ahead after 25 minutes.
Dusan Basta hooked a cross into the area and Pablo Armero
dived in to head the ball beyond goalkeeper Beto.
The Colombian also had a golden chance to add a second early
in the second half when he had a free shot on goal but, in a
moment of pure slapstick, slipped over as he took aim.
Braga, whose side includes seven Brazilians who are mostly
well-travelled and have plied their trade at unglamorous clubs,
were in control by then and levelled when substitute Ruben
Micael headed in Mossoro's cross in the 72nd minute.
Udinese's defeat means Italy will have only Serie A
champions Juventus and seven-times European Cup winners AC Milan
in the group stage.
Malaga have seen Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla and
Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon depart for Arsenal and Rubin
Kazan respectively in what the Andalusian club has described as
a process of "internal restructuring".
However, they held on comfortably in Athens in a game of few
scoring chances against opponents who have taken part in the
group stage nine times.
COSMOPOLITAN SIDE
Democratic Republic of Congo forward Dieudonne Mbokani and
Ukraine forward Oleksandr Yakovenko scored in the last 10
minutes for Anderlecht.
Mbokani drove in Massimo Bruno's cross in the 81st minute to
end some tenacious resistance by AEL's cosmopolitan side and
Yakovenko scored inside the far post as he finally netted after
being repeatedly denied earlier in the game.
Anderlecht's 3-2 aggregate win allowed them to take what
many felt to be their rightful place in the group stage for
which they had originally qualified.
The Belgians were demoted to the third qualifying round
after Chelsea's Champions League title last season following a
sixth-place Premier League finish forced UEFA to reshuffle the
places.
The changes also led to Tottenham Hotspur losing their berth
and being moved into the Europa League.
BATE Borisov, full name Borisov Works of Automobile and
Tractor Electric Equipment, ploughed into the group stage with a
1-1 draw at Israeli champions Hapoel Kiryat Shmona, which gave
them a 3-1 aggregate win.
Laszlo Lencse curled in a free kick for the Israel side in
the 67th minute and BATE survived some anxious moments before
Aleksandr Pavlov snatched a stoppage time equaliser on the
break.
An early goal by Portuguese midfielder Tonel gave Dinamo
Zagreb, Croatian champions for the last six seasons, a 1-0 win
at Maribor in neighbouring Slovenia and sent them through 3-1 on
aggregate.
The remaining Champions League playoffs take place on
Wednesday.
