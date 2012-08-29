BERNE Aug 29 Dynamo Kiev survived a dramatic fightback by Borussia Moenchengladbach to reach the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, qualifying despite a 2-1 home defeat in their playoff round second leg.

Romanian champions FC Cluj, Spartak Moscow and former European champions Celtic also went into the hat for Thursday's draw after winning their ties.

Celtic beat Helsingborg 2-0 to complete a 4-0 aggregate win over the Swedes and Cluj's 1-0 victory over Swiss champions FC Basel gave them a 3-1 triumph overall. Spartak Moscow held Fenerbahce 1-1 away to win 3-2.

Germany's Gladbach, needing a 3-0 win to qualify after losing 3-1 at home, went 2-0 ahead when Yevhen Khacheridi scored an own goal in the 70th minute and Juan Arango headed another eight minutes later.

But Ideye Aide Brown pulled one back in the 88th minute as Dynamo qualified 4-3 on aggregate.

Lille's match with Copenhagen went to extra time with the score at 1-1 on aggregate. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, Editing by Mark Pangallo and Ed Osmond)