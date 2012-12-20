(Adds details)

LONDON Dec 20 Nine-times winners Real Madrid will play Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League after the draw was made at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland on Thursday.

The fixture will see Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo return to his former club.

Favourites Barcelona will face seven-times winners AC Milan and last season's runners-up Bayern Munich take on Arsenal.

Galatasaray meet Schalke 04, Celtic take on Juventus, Porto face Malaga, Valencia clash with Paris St Germain and Shakhtar Dontetsk play Borussia Dortmund.

The first legs will take place between Feb. 12-20 and the return games between March 5-13.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)