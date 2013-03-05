LONDON, March 5 Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund became the first teams through to the Champions League quarter-finals with contrasting wins over Manchester United and Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Real came from behind to win 2-1 at Old Trafford and advance 3-2 on aggregate after a controversial red card for winger Nani rocked United early in the second half, while Dortmund swept to a 3-0 home win to go through 5-2.

Real, held 1-1 in the first leg at the Bernabeu, trailed to a Sergio Ramos own goal just after the break but scored twice in three minutes soon after Nani was shown a shock straight red after his high foot caught Alvaro Arbeloa in the 56th minute.

Real's Luka Modric came off the bench to curl in a lovely shot in the 66th minute and former United favourite Cristiano Ronaldo slid in the second to silence the crowd and keep Madrid on course for a 10th European Cup.

Dortmund, who topped their qualifying group above Real, were well-placed at 2-2 after the opener in Ukraine and took complete control with first-half goals by Felipe Santana and Mario Goetze before Jakub Blaszczykowski completed the job after an hour.

There are two more last 16 matches on Wednesday with Juventus taking a 3-0 lead into their home game against Celtic while Paris St Germain take on Valencia in France 2-1 up.

The remaining four games are being played next week and the draw for the quarter-finals will take place on March 15. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; editing by Ken Ferris)