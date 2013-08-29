MONTE CARLO Aug 29 Seven-times champions AC Milan, knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona in the last two seasons, were drawn against the Catalans again in the group stage of this season's competition on Friday.

AC Milan were beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Barcelona in the round of 16 last year and 3-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals two seasons ago, when the two sides also met in the group stage.

The teams were drawn in Group H, alongside four-times winners Ajax Amsterdam and Celtic, the Scottish champions having also faced Barcelona in the group stage last season.

Nine-times champions Real Madrid will meet Juventus in two mouth-watering clashes in Group B which also features Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen.

Defending champions Bayern Munich will face CSKA Moscow, Manchester City and Viktoria Plzen in Group D.

Group F was arguably the toughest, pitting Arsenal against Olympique Marseille, last year's runners-up Borussia Dortmund and Napoli.

Austria Vienna, the only debutants in the draw, were placed in Group G along with former champions Porto, Atletico Madrid and Zenit St Petersburg.

