Soccer-Infantino confident Argentina will escape suspension
LONDON, March 9 Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
LONDON Oct 1 Mesut Ozil orchestrated another fine Arsenal display with a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Napoli while a late Cesc Fabregas header secured Barcelona a 1-0 win at Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Borussia Dortmund's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice in s 3-0 demolition of Olympique Marseille as did Chelsea's Brazilian Ramires to get their campaign up and running in a 4-0 win at Steaua Bucharest after a shock opening home defeat by Basel.
Atletico Madrid maintained their superb start to the season with their Turkey midfielder Arda Turan netting an 86th minute winner in a 2-1 victory at Porto.
There was also late drama in Amsterdam with Stefano Denswil heading Ajax ahead in the last minute, only for Mario Balotelli to level with a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time in a 1-1 draw.
Ozil has quickly impressed for Arsenal since his big-money move from Real Madrid and he opened his account for the London club with a sweet strike against Napoli after eight minutes. He then set up Oliver Giroud for a second soon after in a dominant Arsenal display that gave them a maximum six points in Group F.
Barca, who lost to Celtic at Parkhead in the group stage last season and on Tuesday were without injured World Player of the Year Lionel Messi, had to work hard for victory in Glasgow.
The task was made easier when Celtic captain Scott Brown was sent off just before the hour for hauling down Neymar and then appearing to catch the striker with his boot. Fabregas's header after 76 minutes made it two wins from two for Barca in Group H.
A stunning Julian Draxler strike just after the break gave Schalke 04 a 1-0 win at Basel while earlier Zenit St Petersburg were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Austria Vienna. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, March 9 Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
GLASGOW, March 9 Flanker Hamish Watson returns to the Scotland team in the only change for Saturday’s decisive Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham, coach Vern Cotter announced on Thursday.
March 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.