LONDON Oct 2 Holders Bayern Munich handed out a Champions League masterclass with a 3-1 drubbing of Manchester City on Wednesday while Cristiano Ronaldo's hot form continued with a double in Real Madrid's 4-0 rout of FC Copenhagen.

Franck Ribery, Thomas Mueller and Arjen Robben scored as Bayern left City chasing shadows for the first 80 minutes of a one-sided Group D encounter to end the Premier League team's five-year unbeaten run at home in Europe.

Alvaro Negredo pulled one back for City as Bayern finished with 10 men after Jerome Boateng's straight red card.

Ronaldo followed up his hat-trick in Real's 6-1 rout of Galatasaray in their opening Group B fixture with two goals against Copenhagen to take his tally to 55 in the competition.

In the same group, a dramatic finale in Turin saw Galatasaray, with manager Roberto Mancini taking charge for the first time, snatch a 2-2 draw with Juventus thanks to Umut Bulut's late goal.

Greece forward Kostas Mitroglou outdid Ronaldo with a hat-trick in Olympiakos Piraeus's 3-0 romp at Anderlecht and, also in Group C, Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice as Paris St Germain crushed Benfica by the same scoreline at Parc des Princes.

Brazil forward Taison's 76th-minute strike earned Shakhtar Donetsk a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United in Group A after the visitors had led through Danny Welbeck.

Bayer Leverkusen left it late to pick up their first win, substitute Jens Hegeler curling in a free kick in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 home victory over Real Sociedad.

Earlier, CSKA Moscow secured their first points in Group D with a 3-2 home triumph over Viktoria Plzen who have lost their first two games. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)