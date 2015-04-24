LONDON, April 24 Holders Real Madrid will face Juventus and Barcelona take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals following the draw made at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland on Friday.

Real, seeking an 11th title, will be at home in the second leg against the Italian side who are making their first appearance in the semis for 12 years.

The other tie, with the first leg in Spain, is a repeat of the 2013 semi when Bayern hammered Barcelona 7-0 on aggregate before going on to beat Borussia Dortmund to win their fifth European Cup.

"Of course, it will be very tough. It would be unfair to say Real or Juve would be easier," Paul Breitner, Bayern's representative at the draw, said.

"On Tuesday we played one of the best halfs in the history of the Champions League (when they scored five goals against Porto). We have to do that over the entire two games against Barcelona."

The semi-finals will take place on May 5/6 and 12/13 with the final in Berlin on June 6. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)