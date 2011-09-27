LONDON, Sept 27 Manchester United salvaged a point with a 90th minute header from Ashley Young to claim a 3-3 home draw with Basel in their Champions League Group C match on Tuesday after the Swiss champions came from 2-0 down to lead 3-2.

United seemed to be coasting with two goals in two first half minutes from Danny Welbeck, but Basel came back to lead with one from Fabian Frei and two from Alexander Frei, the second a 76th minute penalty.

The city of Manchester had a night to forget as Manchester City were well-beaten 2-0 at Bayern Munich where Mario Gomez scored twice in the first half of their Group A match to give Bayern maximum points from their two games.

In contrast to the stumbling English neighbours, Real Madrid, seeking a 10th European Cup success, also made it a maximum six points in Group D with a 3-0 win over Ajax Amsterdam with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka and Karim Benzema.

Inter Milan let a 2-0 lead slip at CSKA Moscow but recovered to win 3-2 with substitute Mauro Zarate scoring the winner as new coach Claudio Ranieri continued his winning start with the 2010 European champions.

In the night's other games, Napoli beat Villarreal 2-0 in Group A, Trabzonspor drew 1-1 with Lille in Group B, Benfica beat Otelul Galati 1-0 in Group C and Olympique Lyon beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in Group D.

