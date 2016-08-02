Aug 2 Apoel Nicosia produced a stunning Champions League qualifying victory as three injury-time goals knocked out Rosenborg Trondheim on Tuesday and sent the Cypriots through to the playoff round.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Norway, Apoel looked to be heading out as the game entered stoppage time.

However, Giannis Gianniotas, Brazilian Vander and Argentine Tomas De Vincenti, the third coming in the ninth minute of time added-on, struck to snatch a 3-0 second-leg win and shatter the Norwegian league leaders and domestic champions.

The match featured eight bookings including three in injury time. (Reporting by Neville Dalton; Editing by Tony Jimenez)