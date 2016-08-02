Soccer-Sevilla sign Montoya, extend N'Zonzi's contract
Jan 31 Spanish title hopefuls Sevilla have strengthened their midfield with the signing of Walter Montoya from Rosario Central, the club said on Tuesday.
Aug 2 Apoel Nicosia produced a stunning Champions League qualifying victory as three injury-time goals knocked out Rosenborg Trondheim on Tuesday and sent the Cypriots through to the playoff round.
Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Norway, Apoel looked to be heading out as the game entered stoppage time.
However, Giannis Gianniotas, Brazilian Vander and Argentine Tomas De Vincenti, the third coming in the ninth minute of time added-on, struck to snatch a 3-0 second-leg win and shatter the Norwegian league leaders and domestic champions.
The match featured eight bookings including three in injury time. (Reporting by Neville Dalton; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
MADRID, Jan 31 Paris St Germain forward Jese Rodriguez has taken a substantial pay cut to join his home club Las Palmas on loan for the rest of the season.
MADRID, Jan 31 Video referees are expected to be used in Spanish soccer by the 2018-19 season when they are fully approved by FIFA, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said.