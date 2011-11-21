MADRID Nov 21 Barcelona playmaker Andres
Iniesta has a bruised thigh and will miss Wednesday's Champions
League Group H match at AC Milan, the Spanish and European
champions said on Monday.
Iniesta sustained the injury in Saturday's 4-0 La Liga win
against Real Zaragoza and is being rested as a precaution, Barca
said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).
He joins suspended full back Daniel Alves and fellow
casualties Adriano Correia and Ibrahim Afellay on the sidelines.
There was better news for coach Pep Guardiola concerning
forward Pedro, who has recovered from an ankle problem and is in
the squad for the trip to Italy, Barca added.
Group leaders Barca and second-placed Milan qualified for
the knockout round with two games to spare and a win for the
Spanish club at the San Siro will secure them top spot and a
potentially easier passage in the last 16.
Barca have 10 points from four matches and Milan eight.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)