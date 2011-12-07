MILAN Dec 7 Vasily Berezutski scored a late winner as CSKA Moscow dramatically qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League after defeating Group B winners Inter Milan 2-1 at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Going into the match needing a win and the Lille-Trabzonspor match to end in a draw in order to qualify, the defender headed home with four minutes to go, seconds after Diego Milito had headed against the crossbar at the other end.

The Russian side took the lead five minutes after the break through Ivorian striker Seydou Doumbia, but dreams of progression appeared to have evaporated when Argentine midfielder Esteban Cambiasso equalised within a minute.

With Lille-Trabzonspor ending goalless, CSKA qualify in second place with eight points from six games, two points behind Inter.