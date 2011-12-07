MILAN Dec 7 Vasily Berezutski scored a late
winner as CSKA Moscow dramatically qualified for the knockout
stages of the Champions League after defeating Group B winners
Inter Milan 2-1 at the San Siro on Wednesday.
Going into the match needing a win and the Lille-Trabzonspor
match to end in a draw in order to qualify, the defender headed
home with four minutes to go, seconds after Diego Milito had
headed against the crossbar at the other end.
The Russian side took the lead five minutes after the break
through Ivorian striker Seydou Doumbia, but dreams of
progression appeared to have evaporated when Argentine
midfielder Esteban Cambiasso equalised within a minute.
With Lille-Trabzonspor ending goalless, CSKA qualify in
second place with eight points from six games, two points behind
Inter.