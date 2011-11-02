MILAN Nov 2 Inter Milan put their domestic troubles behind them with a 2-1 win over Lille on Wednesday, their third in a row in the Champions League.

Argentines Walter Samuel and Diego Milito scored in each half to keep Inter top of Group B with nine points from four games and Lille bottom with two.

Inter, who also beat Lille 1-0 away two weeks ago. were never entirely convincing but went ahead when central defender Samuel headed home following a corner in the 18th minute.

Milito atoned for a shocking miss when he added the second in the 65th minute, although Tulio de Melo pulled one back for Lille in the 83rd minute after a defensive mix-up.

