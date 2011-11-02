SHOWCASE-Soccer-Bournemouth v Man City - the fans' view
Feb 9 Manchester City, third in the Premier League and on a run of three successive wins in all competitions, face a wounded Bournemouth side thumped 6-3 by Everton last weekend.
MILAN Nov 2 Inter Milan put their domestic troubles behind them with a 2-1 win over Lille on Wednesday, their third in a row in the Champions League.
Argentines Walter Samuel and Diego Milito scored in each half to keep Inter top of Group B with nine points from four games and Lille bottom with two.
Inter, who also beat Lille 1-0 away two weeks ago. were never entirely convincing but went ahead when central defender Samuel headed home following a corner in the 18th minute.
Milito atoned for a shocking miss when he added the second in the 65th minute, although Tulio de Melo pulled one back for Lille in the 83rd minute after a defensive mix-up.
Feb 9 Italy made four changes to their team for the Six Nations match against Ireland in Rome on Saturday, with lock Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro, who were left out of the opener against Wales, set to return to the starting lineup.
Feb 9 Hull City manager Marco Silva wants his players to stay grounded ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to fourth-placed Arsenal, warning them they are not out of danger despite picking up points against Manchester United and Liverpool.