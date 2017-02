MILAN, March 13 Olympique Marseille substitute Brandao scored in stoppage time to send his team into the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals after a 2-1 loss at Inter Milan on Tuesday earned a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Marseille, labouring in Ligue 1 but flying in the cups, have not reached the last eight since 1993 when they won the competition.

Diego Milito's scrappy goal 15 minutes from time had given Inter hope after they had huffed and puffed before finally breaching Marseille's defence.

Brandao then exposed Inter's rearguard when he turned on a long ball before netting and there was even time for Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda to be sent off for a foul with Giampaolo Pazzini scoring from the resulting penalty. (Editing by Mark Meadows)