MILAN, Sept 14 Trabzonspor's Ondrej Celustka struck 14 minutes from time to stun 2010 winners Inter Milan and clinch a 1-0 away win in their Champions League group stage debut on Wednesday.

The Turkish runners-up, only in the competition after Fenerbahce were withdrawn because of match-fixing allegations, looked comfortable throughout and Celustka expertly hooked the ball in on the slide after Halil Altintop struck the bar.

Just before the goal, Inter substitute Diego Milito spurned two gilt-edged chances when his close-range effort was saved and then his header went over but generally the hosts were poor in their opening Group B clash.

