SHOWCASE-Soccer-Bournemouth v Man City - the fans' view
Feb 9 Manchester City, third in the Premier League and on a run of three successive wins in all competitions, face a wounded Bournemouth side thumped 6-3 by Everton last weekend.
Nov 2 Inter Milan 2 Lille 1 - Champions League Group B result:
At the San Siro, Milan
Scorers:
Inter Milan: Walter Samuel 18, Diego Milito 65
Lille: Tulio De Melo 83
Halftime: 1-0
Teams:
Inter Milan: 12-Luca Castellazzi; 4-Javier Zanetti, 6-Lucio, 25-Walter Samuel, 26-Cristian Chivu; 5-Dejan Stankovic, 8-Thiago Motta, 19-Esteban Cambiasso; 10-Wesley Sneijder (11-Ricardo Alvarez 67); 22-Diego Milito (20-Joel Obi 90), 28-Mauro Zarate (7-Giampaolo Pazzini 79).
Lille: 1-Mickael Landreau; 2-Mathieu Debuchy, 14-David Rozehnal, 2-Aurelien Chedjou, 18-Franck Beria; 17-Benoit Pedretti, 24-Rio Mavuba; 26-Joe Cole (7-Dimitri Payet 71), 27-Ireneusz Jelen (9-Tulio De Melo 46), 10-Eden Hazard; 8-Moussa Sow (11-Ludovic Obraniak 60).
Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany) (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 9 Italy made four changes to their team for the Six Nations match against Ireland in Rome on Saturday, with lock Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro, who were left out of the opener against Wales, set to return to the starting lineup.
Feb 9 Hull City manager Marco Silva wants his players to stay grounded ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to fourth-placed Arsenal, warning them they are not out of danger despite picking up points against Manchester United and Liverpool.