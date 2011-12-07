MILAN Dec 7 Teams for Wednesday's
Champions League Group B match between Inter Milan and CSKA
Moscow at the San Siro:
Inter Milan: 12- Luca Castellazzi; 4-Javier Zanetti,
23-Andrea Ranocchia, 25-Walter Samuel, 26-Cristian Chivu; 37-
Marco Faraoni, 20-Joel Obi, 19-Esteban Cambiasso, 55-Yuto
Nagatomo; 29-Coutinho, 22-Diego Milito
CSKA Moscow: 30-Vladimir Gabulov; 14-Kirill Nababkin,
2-Deividas Semberas, 4-Sergei Ignashevich, 6-Aleksei Berezutski,
24-Vasily Berezutski; 17-Pavel Mamaev, 10-Alan Dzagoev, 26-Sekou
Oliseh; 9-Vagner Love, 8-Seydou Doumbia
Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain)
