MILAN, Sept 14 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group B match between Inter Milan and Trabzonspor at the San Siro:

Inter: 1-Julio Cesar; 23-Andrea Ranocchia, 6-Lucio, 4-Javier Zanetti; 42-Jonathan, 20-Joel Obi, 19-Esteban Cambiasso, 55-Yuto Nagatomo; 10-Wesley Sneijder; 28-Mauro Zarate, 7-Giampaolo Pazzini

Trabzonspor: 29-Tolga Zengin; 5-Marek Cech, 6-Arkadiusz Glowacki, 28-Ondrej Celustka, 23-Giray Kacar, 30-Serkan Balci; 20-Gustavo Colman, 15-Didier Zokora, 25-Alanzinho, 9-Halil Altintop; 12-Paulo Henrique

Referee: Stefan Johannesson (Sweden)