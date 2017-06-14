BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MILAN, June 14 The Italian unit of Sky bid between 270 million and 290 million euros per season for the 2018-2021 broadcasting rights to UEFA Champions League matches in Italy, trumping a rival offer by Mediaset, a source close to the matter said.
Mediaset, which won the previous auction, presented a bid in excess of the 227 million euros per season it had offered the last time around, the source said on Wednesday without giving a precise figure.
Sky Italia declined to comment. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Emilio Parodi)
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expected that group's consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of company for six months ending 30 June 2017 may increase by more than 100 pct
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.