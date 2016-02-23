TURIN Feb 23 Juventus staged a superb comeback from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday.

Thomas Mueller pounced on a deflected cross to put the visitors ahead in the 43rd minute and Dutchman Arjen Robben doubled the lead early in the second half before goals from Paulo Dybala and substitute Stefano Sturaro drew the hosts level.

Bayern had looked to be cruising to their third straight win at Juventus with close to 70 percent possession in the first hour.

Yet last season's finalists, who have been in superb form in recent months, refused to surrender, and staged a scintillating second-half comeback to leave the tie open after a frustrating finish for the Germans.

