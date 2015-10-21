TURIN, Italy Oct 21 Juventus were held to a frustrating 0-0 home draw with Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday, as the Italians dominated possession and chances but failed to break down the visitors' steely defence.

The hosts hogged the ball but were unable to find a breakthrough with Paul Pogba and Alvaro Morata both going close, while Mario Mandzukic had a penalty appeal rejected by the referee on 66 minutes.

While Juventus failed to make a mark on the scoresheet, keeper Gianluigi Buffon entered the club's record books as he broke Alessandro Del Piero's record for minutes played for the 'Old Lady' of Italian football.

Del Piero previously held the record having played 48,867 minutes for the club, but it was surpassed by Buffon in the 73rd minute of an exasperating evening for Juventus.

The draw left Juve in top spot in Group D, having picked up seven points from their opening three matches.

Manchester City, who beat Sevilla 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium, are second on six points, while the Spaniards are third on three and Gladbach remain bottom of the group with one.

