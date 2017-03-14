* Juventus won 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals

* Dybala converted spot kick just before halftime

* Pereira was sent off after conceding the penalty

TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus coasted into the Champions League quarter-finals as Paulo Dybala's penalty gave them a 1-0 home win over Porto who played the second half with 10 men on Tuesday.

The Italians never looked like relinquishing their 2-0 lead from the first leg of the last 16 tie in Portugal three weeks ago despite allowing the visitors plenty of possession in the first half.

Porto's lingering hopes ended when Maximiliano Pereira stopped Juve striker Gonzalo Higuain's goalbound shot with his hands and was sent off, leaving Dybala to dispatch the penalty with aplomb three minutes before halftime.

Francisco Soares missed Porto's best chance when he got clean through early in the second period but sent his shot wide of Gianluigi Buffon's goal. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)