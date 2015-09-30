Sept 30 Juventus defender Martin Caceres will miss Wednesday's Champions League Group D encounter with his former club Sevilla after he was suspended and fined for involvement in a drink-driving incident.

According to a report by Italian news agency Ansa, the Uruguayan was over the alcohol limit when his Ferrari crashed into parked cars and a bus shelter in Turin on the night of Sept. 28.

"The conduct of Martin Caceres on the night of 28 September represents gross violation of his responsibilities as a Juventus player, as well as damaging the image of the club," the Italian champions said in a statement on their website (www.juventus.com).

The 28-year-old joined Juventus from Sevilla in 2012 and has won four league titles with the Serie A champions. He was part of the squad that reached last season's Champions League final.

"Juventus (have) thus taken disciplinary action against the player in the form of a fine and his temporary suspension from the first team," the statement added.

The Italian club already have the likes of Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Mario Mandzukic unavailable due to injury. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)