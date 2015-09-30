(Adds Khedira to play)

Sept 30 Juventus defender Martin Caceres will miss Wednesday's Champions League Group D encounter with his former club Sevilla after he was suspended and fined for involvement in a drink-driving incident.

According to a report by Italian news agency Ansa, the Uruguayan was over the alcohol limit when his Ferrari crashed into parked cars and a bus shelter in Turin on the Sept. 28.

"The conduct of Martin Caceres on the night of 28 September represents gross violation of his responsibilities as a Juventus player, as well as damaging the image of the club," the Italian champions said on their website (www.juventus.com).

The 28-year-old joined Juventus from Sevilla in 2012 and has won four league titles with the Serie A champions. He was part of the squad that reached last season's Champions League final.

"Juventus (have) thus taken disciplinary action against the player in the form of a fine and his temporary suspension from the first team," the statement added.

The Italian club already have Claudio Marchisio, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Mario Mandzukic unavailable due to injury.

However, midfielder Sami Khedira will make his long-awaited competitive debut for the club.

"He's usually good in his first match, so let's hope he will do that again. He's recovered and he's ready for this game. He's a top international player," said coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"I don't know if he can last an hour or even more, but he's going to play."

Khedira signed for Juve at the beginning of June, joining on a free transfer from Real Madrid and agreeing terms on a four-year deal.

He tore a thigh muscle in a pre-season friendly against Olympique de Marseille in August and has not played since. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Ed Dove in Strasbourg; editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Alan Baldwin)