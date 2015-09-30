Sept 30 Juventus put their miserable domestic form behind them to defeat Sevilla 2-0 in their Champions League Group D match thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata and Simone Zaza, and an excellent debut showing from Sami Khedira.

Morata headed an excellent Andrea Barzagli cross past the helpless Sergio Rico on 41 minutes, before substitute Zaza doubled Juve's lead with a late breakaway goal in the 87th minute.

Khedira was named in the starting lineup for the first time since his summer move from Real Madrid, and proved influential, giving Juve the kind of stability they have lacked in Serie A this season.

The victory establishes Juventus as the outright leaders in Group D with a maximum six points after two matches.

Sevilla and Manchester City, who beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 in the other Group D match on Wednesday, both have three points. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)