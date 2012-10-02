TURIN Oct 2 Bold Shakhtar Donetsk scored first and outplayed Juventus for long periods as they held the Italian titleholders to a 1-1 draw away from home in the Champions League.

Shakhtar's quartet of Brazilians had the Italians, unbeaten in their last 45 Serie A matches, chasing shadows for much of an intriguing Group E match where the goals came within three minutes of each other in the first half.

Alex Teixeira gave the Ukrainian champions a deserved lead in the 23rd minute when he fired the ball into the roof of the net after being cleverly set up by his fellow Brazilian Willian, the first European goal to be scored at the Juventus Stadium which was opened last year.

Defender Leondaro Bonucci levelled out of the blue in the 25th minute when he the ball was laid back to him from a corner and he blasted an unstoppable first-time shot into the top corner. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Justin Palmer)