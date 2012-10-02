(Adds details)

By Brian Homewood

TURIN Oct 2 Bold Shakhtar Donetsk scored first and outplayed Juventus for long periods as they held the Italian titleholders to a 1-1 draw away from home in the Champions League.

Shakhtar's quartet of Brazilians had the Italians, unbeaten in their last 45 Serie A matches, chasing shadows for much of an intriguing Group E match where the goals came within three minutes of each other in the first half.

Alex Teixeira gave the Ukrainian champions a deserved lead in the 23rd minute when he fired the ball into the roof of the net after being cleverly set up by his fellow Brazilian Willian, the first European goal to be scored at the Juventus Stadium which was opened last year.

Defender Leondaro Bonucci levelled out of the blue in the 25th minute when he the ball was laid back to him from a corner and he blasted an unstoppable first-time shot into the top corner.

Shakhtar, who almost won it in stoppage time when Willian hit the bar, have four points from two games in Group E while Juventus has drawn both their opening matches.

Shakhtar, who had won their previous 25 games in all competitions, dominated the opening exchanges and should have been ahead before Teixeira's goal.

Henrik Mkhitaryan somehow turned Razvan Rat's cross wide from three metres at the far post and Willian almost turned in Teixeira's low ball across the face of the goal.

Juventus were more aggressive in the second half, their best chance falling to Alessandro Matri when he turned the ball over the bar at the near post from Sebastian Giovinco's low cross.

Stephan Lichtstiner then broke down the right and his cross eluded two Juventus forwards as it went across the face of the goal.

Yaroslav Rakytskiy went close for Shakhtar when his free kick was turned away by Gianluigi Buffon and Henrik Mkhitaryan's effort fizzled wide of the upright from Willian's layoff. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Justin Palmer)