TURIN, Italy Nov 7 Juventus ended their record run of nine European draws and revived their Champions League campaign by demolishing Nordsjaelland 4-0 in an embarrassingly one-side Group E game on Wednesday.

Juve's win was never in doubt after Claudio Marchisio opened the scoring after six minutes from Mauricio Isla's cross.

Further goals by Arturo Vidal and Sebastian Giovinco made it 3-0 by halftime as the Danish champions barely got out of their own half, then substitute Fabio Quagliarella added a fourth in the 75th minute.

The win lifted Juventus up to six points from four games, keeping them firmly in contention in the group, and Champions League debutants Nordsjaelland bottom of the pile with one.

It was hard to believe that the outclassed Danes came within nine minutes of beating Juventus only two weeks ago in a game which eventually ended 1-1.

The hosts could easily have doubled their first half tally, with Nordsjaelland goalkeeper Jesper Hansen making several good saves and the crossbar denying Alessandro Matri.

The hosts let off somewhat after the break although Matri should have scored when he rounded Hansen but failed to get his shot in.

Juventus had drawn their first three games in the group and all six matches in their previous European campaign in the Europa League in 2010/11.

