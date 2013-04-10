TURIN, Italy, April 10 Bayern Munich weathered an early Juventus storm before Mario Mandzukic headed a second-half goal to help them to a 2-0 win at Juventus on Wednesday and send the Germans into the Champions League semi-finals.

Juventus, chasing a 2-0 deficit from the first leg of the quarter-final tie and backed by a raucous crowd, huffed and puffed but were not quite creative enough to cause the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions more than the odd scare.

Both teams hit the post before Croatia forward Mandzukic, who was booked early in the game, headed in following a free kick in the 64th minute.

That left Juventus with the impossible task of scoring four goals and turned the rest of the game into a formality, with Claudio Pizarro netting again for Bayern in injury time. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows brian.homewood@thomsonreuters.com; +41 79 917 1402; Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood)