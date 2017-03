TURIN, Italy Dec 9 Juventus had veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to thank as they scraped into the Champions League knockout stage with a goalless draw at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The stalemate also suited Atletico who were already qualified and guaranteed top spot in Group B. Juventus, who went out in the group stage last season, made sure of second place with 10 points, three behind Atletico.

The Serie A champions had most of the possession but were short on ideas for breaking down a typically resolute Atletico defence and it was the Spanish champions who looked more dangerous when they ventured forward.

The last few minutes were a non-event as Juventus passed the ball around in their own half of the field. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Martyn Herman)