BERLIN, March 17 Juventus will need to score more than once to reach the Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of Borussia Dortmund despite having won the first leg 2-1 in Italy, coach Massimiliano Allegri warned on Tuesday.

Dortmund host the Italians on Wednesday and Allegri said his team would need to maintain the same high level as their attack-minded opponents in order to protect their first-leg lead.

"We go into the game with an advantage," the Italian told reporters. "We know the difficulties of the task ahead of us, no doubt about it.

"We have to stay on the same level and I am confident it will be an interesting game.

"I don't expect it to end 0-0. We need to score at least once and if we could score two goals it would be great," he said.

The Germans have been improving in recent weeks after a bad first half to the Bundesliga season and have lost none of their last six league games.

They are also unbeaten at home in Europe this season although they have lost all three previous encounters against the Italians in Dortmund.

"We have to be ready for the strengths of Dortmund, their speed, their pressure. We have to have a technically perfect game and pounce on their weaknesses," Allegri said.

He said the return of defender Andrea Barzagli after an eight-month injury break has strengthened his squad.

"Barzagli looks fully fit and he made his comeback against Palermo (last week)," said the coach.

"It is good to know he is with us now that we are entering the critical phase of the season. We are still in three competitions." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)