TURIN, Italy Oct 2 Roberto Mancini made a dramatic start as Galatasaray coach on Wednesday when his team took a shock lead and then fell behind before scoring a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Juventus in the Champions League.

Didier Drogba pounced on a defensive blunder in the first half to open the scoring for Galatasaray.

The visitors held on until Arturo Vidal levelled with a controversial penalty in the 78th minute and Juve then went 2-1 up with a Fabio Quagliarella header in the 87th.

The Italian team barely had time to celebrate before Umut Bulut took advantage of more slack defending to score, leaving Juve with two points from two games in Group B and Galatasaray with one.

Real Madrid lead the way with six points after their 4-0 win over Copenhagen (one) on Wednesday. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)