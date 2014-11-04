TURIN, Italy Nov 4 Juventus scored twice in a minute as they came from behind to clinch a dramatic 3-2 Group A win over Olympiakos after Andrea Pirlo had celebrated his 100th Champions League appearance by scoring from a trademark free kick on Tuesday.

Juve were in real trouble when Delvin N'Dinga gave the Greek champions a 2-1 lead in the 61st minute.

But the Serie A champions levelled when Fernando Llorente's header hit the post and went in off Roberto's foot in the 65th minute. Paul Pogba struck the winner one minute later.

Arturo Vidal missed a chance for a fourth when his stoppage time penalty was saved by Roberto.

Pirlo curled in a free kick to put Juve ahead in the 21st minute and Alberto Botia headed Olympiakos level three minutes later. The result left both teams with six points from four games in Group A. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)