TURIN, Italy Feb 24 Juventus overcame a blunder by defender Giorgio Chiellini and a first-half injury to playmaker Andrea Pirlo to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in a fast and furious Champions League tie on Tuesday.

Carlos Tevez tapped in from close range to give the Serie A champions a 13th minute lead, only for a slip by Chiellini five minutes later to let in Marco Reus for a clinically-taken equaliser.

In a passionate atmosphere, Juventus suffered another blow in the last 16, first leg when Pirlo went off injured just after the half hour.

But a superbly-taken goal by Alvaro Morata just before halftime gave them a precious lead for the second leg for what looks to be another knife-edge match. (Editing by Justin Palmer)