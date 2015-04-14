TURIN, April 14 Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal smashed home a second-half penalty to earn a 1-0 win at home to Monaco in an absorbing Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday, leaving the tie on a knife-edge.

Vidal, who has missed two penalties this season, held his nerve and fired into the roof of the net in the 57th minute after Ricardo Carvalho bundled over Alvaro Morata, who had been sent clear by Andrea Pirlo's lofted through ball.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, whose side faced a Monaco team that had conceded only four goals in eight previous games in the competition, had predicted that the match could be boring but it was completely the opposite.

Although Italian champions Juve dominated possession, Monaco were always a threat on the break and forced Gianluigi Buffon into three top-class saves to deny them an away goal ahead of the second leg on April 22. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)