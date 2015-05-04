TURIN May 4 Juventus want to reach the Champions League final as much as anyone, coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Monday as he refuted the suggestion that his side have nothing to lose in their tie against Real Madrid.

Italian sides can no longer match the spending power of clubs from Spain, England and Germany and reaching the semi-finals in itself is regarded as a success for Juventus, the first Serie A side to progress to the last four since Inter Milan in 2010.

Allegri has already surpassed his predecessor Antonio Conte who won three successive Serie A titles but never managed to get beyond the Champions League quarter-finals where his side were crushed 4-0 on aggregate by Bayern Munich two years ago.

"For me, it's not true that we've nothing to lose," Allegri told reporters as his side prepared for Tuesday's semi-final first leg at home to the holders.

"We have to remember what we've done so far, and make the most of our chances, in the knowledge that we're facing a great team, with great players," he added.

Both teams won their quarter-final ties 1-0 on aggregate, Juventus beating Monaco and Real overcoming Atletico Madrid, but Allegri did not foresee either leg of the semi-final ending goalless.

"We have to try and play a game which is not perfect, because that does not exist, but very good in both defence and attack," said Allegri.

"I don't think it will finish 0-0 in either leg, these are two very good teams, above all in attack."

Allegri was greeted with suspicion by Juventus fans when he replaced Conte in June, but has won the supporters over by winning Serie A this season and bettering Conte's European record.

The phlegmatic coach said there were no hard feelings.

"There's nothing to say, really," said Allegri, whose side clinched the Serie A title on Saturday. "The most important thing in football is the results. At the start of the season, anyone can say what they want, football is so full of opinions that anyone can claim to be right.

"We've had pretty good results and I'm delighted and proud, thanks to the lads and the club I've worked with." (editing by Justin Palmer)