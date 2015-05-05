TURIN, Italy May 5 Juventus striker Carlos Tevez smashed home a second-half penalty as the hosts stunned Real Madrid with a 2-1 win in an absorbing Champions League semi-final, first leg on Tuesday.

The irrepressible Argentine, playing some of the best football of his career, won the spot kick just before the hour when he was upended by Dani Carvajal following a breakaway and tucked it away in a pulsating, wide open game.

Juve's Alvaro Morata had opened the scored against his old club in the ninth minute in front of a boisterous home crowd but Cristiano Ronaldo headed the equaliser for Real in the 27th.

The game could have turned out very differently for Real but forward James Rodriguez wasted a glorious chance when he headed against the bar from point-blank range before the break. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris) )