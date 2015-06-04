BERLIN, June 4 Juventus's matches en route to the Champions League final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin where they face Barcelona on Saturday: Group Phase - Group A Sept 16 Malmo H W 2-0 Tevez 59, 90 Oct 1 Atletico Madrid A L 0-1 Oct 22 Olympiakos A L 0-1 Nov 4 Olympiakos H W 3-2 Pirlo 21, Roberto 65og, Pogba 66 Nov 26 Malmo A W 2-0 Llorente 49, Tevez 88 Dec 9 Atletico Madrid H D 0-0 Group A Final positions P W D L F A Pts Atletico Madrid 6 4 1 1 14 3 13 Juventus 6 3 1 2 7 4 10 Olympiakos 6 3 0 3 10 13 9 Malmo 6 1 0 5 4 15 3 Round of 16 Feb 24 Borussia Dortmund H W 2-1 Tevez 13, Morata 43 Mar 18 Borussia Dortmund A W 3-0 Tevez 3, 79; Morata 70 Quarter-final Apr 14 AS Monaco H W 1-0 Vidal 57p Apr 22 AS Monaco A D 0-0 Semi-final May 5 Real Madrid H W 2-1 Morata 8, Tevez 58p May 13 Real Madrid A D 1-1 Morata 57 Scorers (16): Carlos Tevez 7, Alvaro Morata 4, Andrea Pirlo 1, Paul Pogba 1, Arturo Vidal 1, Fernando Llorente 1, own goals 1 (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)