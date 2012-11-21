KIEV Nov 21 Argentine striker Ezequiel Lavezzi scored his first goals for Paris Saint Germain as his double secured the French side a place in the last 16 of the Champions League after a 2-0 win at Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday.

Lavezzi, who joined from Napoli in July, scored either side of halftime to send PSG through and ensure Dynamo cannot now qualify from Group A with one round of matches remaining.

He put PSG ahead just before the break when he finished Zlatan Ibrahimovic's through ball with a deft chip. Yevhen Khacheridi's under-hit back pass early in the second half was snapped up by Blaise Matuidi, who squared to Lavezzi for a simple second.

Second-placed PSG will now meet leaders Porto in the final game, needing a victory to win the group. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Justin Palmer)