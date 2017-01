KIEV, Sept 15 Kiev's Olympic Stadium will host the 2018 Champions League final, the head of Ukraine's soccer federation said on Thursday.

The 70,000-capacity stadium, which hosted the final of the 2012 European Championship, will be confirmed officially following a meeting of UEFA officials in Athens but Andriy Pavelko, head of Football Federation of Ukraine, announced the news on his federation's website. (Editing by: Amlan Chakraborty)