KIEV Nov 21 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group A match between Dynamo Kiev and Paris St Germain at the Olympic stadium
Dynamo Kiev: 35-Maxym Koval; 2-Danilo Silva, 3-Betao, 34-Evhen Khacheridi, 33-Taye Taiwo; 99-Dudu, 19-Denys Garmash, 25-Lukman Haruna, 4-Miguel Veloso, 20-Oleh Gusyev; 11-Brown Ideye
Paris St Germain: 30-Salvatore Sirigu; 23-Gregory van der Wiel, 13-Alex, 2-Thiago Silva, 17-Maxwell; 4-Mohamed Sissoko, 24-Marco Verratti, 14-Blaise Matuidi; 11-Ezequiel Lavezzi, 18-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 10-Nene.
Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany) (Created by Igor Nitsak)