NAPLES, Italy, Sept 18 A stunning Lorenzo Insigne free kick proved decisive for Napoli who beat 10-man Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in their Champions League Group F opener on Wednesday.

Gonzalo Higuain's 29th minute glancing header and Insigne's superb strike in the 67th minute looked to have given the Serie A leaders a fully deserved win against last season's beaten finalists who had goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller sent off late in the first half.

However, the Italians missed a series of chances in the second half, and a Juan Zuniga own goal in the 87th minute left them sweating against dogged Dortmund.

Weidenfeller was given a straight red card after he rushed out of his area to beat Higuain to Insigne's floated pass in first half stoppage time and blatantly batted it away with his hand.

The Bundesliga leaders also had to play most of the match without manager Jurgen Klopp on the touchline after he was sent to the stands after remonstrating with the fourth official about Neven Subotic not being allowed back onto the pitch in the lead up to the opening goal. (Writing by Terry Daley in Rome, editing by Justin Palmer)