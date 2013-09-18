(Adds details)

NAPLES, Italy, Sept 18 A stunning Lorenzo Insigne free kick proved decisive for Napoli who beat 10-man Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in their Champions League Group F opener on Wednesday.

Gonzalo Higuain's 29th minute glancing header and Insigne's superb strike in the 67th minute looked to have given the Serie A leaders a fully deserved win against last season's beaten finalists who had goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller sent off late in the first half.

The Italians missed a series of chances in the second half, and a Juan Zuniga own goal in the 87th minute left them sweating against dogged Dortmund.

Weidenfeller was given a straight red card after he rushed out of his area to beat Higuain to Insigne's floated pass in first half stoppage time and blatantly batted it away with his hand.

Higuain had already been denied by a superb last ditch tackle from Neven Subotic when he gave the hosts the lead with a brilliant strikers' goal, nipping in between Dortmund's static backline to head home Zuniga's inswinging cross from close range.

Dortmund manager Juergen Klopp was sent off in the aftermath following fierce protests to the fourth official, apparently for not allowing defender Subotic to come back on to defend the corner that led to the goal, after the defender had left the field.

The hosts could have wrapped the game up long before Insigne smashed home the winning goal, with the Italian playmaker causing Dortmund's defence all sorts of problems with probing runs and incisive passing.

However, they sat back after the second goal and after Zuniga somehow contrived to deflect in a daft own goal with his heel it was not until Pepe Reina pulled off a last minute save from Marco Reus' free kick that the packed San Paolo stadium could breathe a sigh of relief.