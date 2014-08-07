WARSAW Aug 7 Legia Warsaw are under investigation by UEFA for fielding an ineligible player during Wednesday's Champions League qualifying victory over Celtic, the Polish champions said on their website (www.legia.com) on Thursday.

In a statement, Legia said: "In connection with the second leg match in the third qualifying round of the Champions League between Celtic and Legia Warsaw, UEFA has opened an investigation into the participation by Bartosz Bereszynski."

Defender Bereszynski came on as a late substitute with three minutes remaining in Legia's 2-0 win on the night for an overall 6-1 aggregate triumph.

"The club is preparing relevant information and explanations which will be sent to UEFA today," the statement added.

Legia had progressed to the Champions League playoffs but could risk being thrown out of the competition with Celtic taking their place if they are found guilty.