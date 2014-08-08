Aug 8 Legia Warsaw were thrown out of the Champions League by UEFA on Friday after fielding an ineligible player during the second leg of their qualifying tie with Celtic on Wednesday.

Unregistered defender Bartosz Bereszynski came on as a substitute with three minutes remaining in Legia's 2-0 win on the night for an overall 6-1 aggregate triumph.

UEFA investigated the matter and on Friday awarded Celtic the match with a 3-0 victory - making the aggregate score 4-4 and sending the Scottish champions through on the away goals rule after they lost the first leg 4-1.

Celtic will now go into Friday's draw for the final round of qualification matches.

