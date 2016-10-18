Soccer-Lincoln continue memorable FA Cup journey
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
* Leicester maintained perfect record with 1-0 win over Copenhagen
* Riyad Mahrez effort helped City shrug off weekend defeat
* Slimani had goal ruled out for offside in the second half
* The teams play each other in the reverse fixture on Nov. 2
LEICESTER, England, Oct 18 Leicester City are on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages after a 1-0 win over Copenhagen on Tuesday continued to defy their domestic woes and kept up a perfect record in Group G.
For the third time this term Leicester went into a Champions League game on the back of a heavy Premier League defeat but they shrugged off the disappointment to secure a third straight win in the competition thanks to Riyad Mahrez's 40th-minute goal.
It was no vintage show from Claudio Ranieri's men, who lost 3-0 at Chelsea on Saturday, although they were unfortunate not to triumph by a bigger margin after Islam Slimani had a goal harshly ruled out for offside in the second half.
Leicester, on nine points, are now five clear of second- placed Copenhagen who suffered their first defeat in 24 matches in all competitions. Porto also have four points after beating Club Bruges 2-1 in Belgium. (Writing by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
* Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City enjoy easy wins (Adds late game)
* Gladbach stage comeback to beat Leverkusen (Updates with Gladbach victory)