LEICESTER, England, Sept 27 Leicester City forgot their domestic struggles to secure a second successive Champions League victory as Islam Slimani tormented a familiar foe by grabbing the only goal in a 1-0 win over Porto on Tuesday.

Leicester sit top of Group G with six points after Slimani headed powerfully home in the first half for his sixth goal in his last four matches against Porto, having joined Leicester from Sporting Lisbon in August.

It was the first time Leicester had tasted Champions League football at home and they came into the game on the back of a 4-1 defeat to Manchester United and a run of poor form in the Premier League, but they looked comfortable throughout against Porto.

The defeat ensured Porto, who rattled the post late on through Jesus Corona, have one point from their opening two group games and have not won in 17 games in England. (Reporting by Toby Davis in London,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)